A surprise regarding Musab Al-Juwayr: has the Al-Qadsiah star's crisis with Saudi Arabia ended?

Musab Al-Juwayr has been handed a fresh boost over his international future. The Al-Qadisiyah and Saudi national team midfielder will travel to Doha as normal for the senior side's upcoming preparatory camp, special sources have confirmed to the "Al-Muntasaf" programme, dismissing reports that additional sanctions were set to be imposed on him.

Controversy had surrounded Al-Juwayr ever since the technical and administrative staff left him out of the squad for the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" last September on disciplinary grounds. The latest sources have now settled the debate over whether he could face further measures capable of blocking his return to the Green Falcons.

Fahad Al-Mufarrij, the executive director of the Saudi national team, had explained that the exclusion followed repeated disciplinary violations and a failure to abide by the camp's internal regulations. The player received a verbal warning, Al-Mufarrij said, before repeating the offence and triggering the decision against him. He did not reveal the precise details of the violation.

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Al-Juwayr, for his part, took responsibility for the conduct that led to his exclusion. He apologised to the Minister of Sport, the president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, the technical and administrative staff, his fellow players and the fans, affirming his respect for the decision and his keenness to benefit from the experience and to commit to what befits the responsibility of representing the national team.

With no further sanctions on the table, the midfielder now has a chance to open a new chapter. The technical staff rate him as one of their key men in midfield, thanks to his technical ability and his capacity to create play. His place in the squad, though, hinges on the official announcement of the selections for the upcoming camp.

That picture should become clearer once the squad is named. Al-Juwayr is pushing to win back his place in the Green Falcons' plans and move past the fallout from the Gulf 27 crisis. He has offered his apology and voiced his respect for the disciplinary decisions. His next appearance now depends on the official technical selections.