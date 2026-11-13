Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
FRANCE-SUPPORTERS-RACING-CLUB-DE-LENSGetty Images
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

A surprise for Regragui: Lens officially appoints a new coach

Follow GOAL on Google

French club Lens have settled the identity of their new manager after announcing the appointment of Didier Digard to head the first team's technical staff, on a two-year contract.

Advertisement

Digard arrives to replace Yannick Cahuzac, who lasted just nine matches before departing. Results were poor and the pressure kept building on his staff.

Morocco's Walid Regragui and Frenchman Pierre Sage were both linked with the vacancy before the board settled on Digard.

According to "Foot Mercato", Regragui remained a strong contender in the hours before the announcement. Digard won the race, though, agreeing a two-season deal with Lens.

Calm is what the club craves after a season already rocked by upheaval in the dugout.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cahuzac had himself come in for Dino Toppmöller, but nine matches was all he got before the board pulled the trigger on a run of poor results.

Related Topics

Next matches
RCL

RCL

Ligue 1

21 Nov 2026

TFC

TFC

A 9-1 battering in the UEFA Champions League piled on the pressure and hastened the search for someone who could get the team back on track.

In its official statement, Lens explained that Digard's appointment followed consultations led by president Joseph Oughourlian, including interviews and discussions with several candidates.

Advertisement

That process, the club said, ended in a clear consensus on the French coach after the board weighed up the files and thrashed out the options.

Lens were also keen to stress that they take their big decisions internally, away from outside narratives and comment. The appointment, they argued, reflects unity within the club and a commitment to its values.

Advertisement

The clarification looks designed to shut down any speculation about how the new coach was really chosen.

Digard is 40. A former midfielder, he moved into coaching as an assistant before stepping up.

Advertisement

He caught the eye at Nice in 2023, steering them to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League, then took charge of Le Havre in the summer of 2024.

Digard kept Le Havre in the top flight across his first two seasons. He couldn't halt their stuttering start this term, though, picking up just two points from the first nine matches without a single win.

Advertisement

A 5-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on 31 October ended his time at the club. Weeks later he returns to the French league through the Lens door, hunting a fresh start and better results.

Written byAbdelmawgood Samir

Head of the Desk Department at Koora.com

My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.

In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.

As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”

View Author Profile