A surprise ending: why did Turki Al-Sheikh back out of the Derby County deal?

One of the most prominent Saudi investment projects in English football has collapsed abruptly. "Leon Sport", the company linked to advisor Turki Al-Sheikh, has walked away from a deal to acquire a majority stake in Derby County, despite negotiations reaching advanced stages and securing the regulatory approvals needed to complete the takeover.

Only days ago the transfer of ownership looked ready for an official announcement. Then came the twist. Derby County received a notification from the company stating that it did not wish to continue with the acquisition, closing a deal that had been under negotiation for several months.

A deal that had come a long way

These talks between "Leon Sport" and Derby County were nowhere near their early stages. They had reached a very advanced point, with the acquisition file already reviewed by the relevant regulatory authorities in English football.

Derby County confirmed the deal had won the approval of both the Independent Football Regulator and the English Football League. The club received the approval notice during the past week, which made completion of the sale seem only a matter of time.

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It was precisely after this step that everything changed. The company told the club it did not wish to complete the acquisition.

Derby County withdraws from the market

Derby moved quickly to settle their position. The club announced that talks to sell a controlling stake to "Leon Sport" would not continue, and that Derby County was no longer up for sale.

Clowes Developments will therefore continue to own and support the club, ending one of the most prominent attempts to change its ownership in recent months without reaching the final stage.

Interest in the deal had run high in England, fuelled by expectations that a new investor could hand Derby County a strong financial boost to strengthen the squad and push hard for a return to the Premier League.

Al-Sheikh reveals the reason for the withdrawal

Turki Al-Sheikh responded to Derby's announcement with a message on his "X" account, revealing why the company had decided not to continue.

Al-Sheikh first thanked the club's management and everyone involved in the negotiations. He then explained that the regulatory procedures had drained a great deal of time, until the process reached a stage where the remaining window was no longer enough to prepare properly for the season.









Al-Sheikh said: "I would like to thank everyone at Derby County Football Club, and everyone who took part in this process, for their hard work throughout the past months."

Time turned the equation

The Saudi advisor explained that the company had known from the outset the Independent Football Regulator's procedures would take time, and he stressed his full respect for them. Yet the start of the season changed the calculations.

He added: "We were aware that the procedures of the Independent Football Regulator take time, and we fully respect the importance of that, but unfortunately, with the season already under way, we no longer have enough time to prepare the team or the club for the coming season."

Time, then, proved the decisive factor in shifting the investors' position. It had become difficult to deliver the project as planned before the season began.

The door has not been closed for good

Despite pulling out for now, Al-Sheikh refused to rule out future developments, promising continued contact with the club in the coming period.

He said: "After careful consideration, we do not see that it is right to proceed at the present time without the necessary preparations in place, but we will remain in contact with the club and see what may happen in the future."

So the deal is dead for now. But the manner of its exit leaves the door open for talks to resume down the line, especially given that the project had reached advanced stages and secured the regulatory approvals before everything changed so suddenly.