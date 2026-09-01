Italian coach Simone Inzaghi, Al-Hilal's manager, has settled the situation surrounding his new English striker Ollie Watkins and whether he will feature in the Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Ahli.

Al-Hilal host Al-Ahli today, Tuesday, at Kingdom Arena, in a postponed fixture from the third round of the Saudi Roshn League.

According to Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah", Inzaghi has decided to hand Ollie Watkins a start in the Clasico, just a few hours after officially signing him.

Al-Hilal confirmed the signing of Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa on Sunday, two days ago, in a deal worth approximately 60 million euros, according to press reports.

The English striker will make his first appearance for "the Boss" from the start, just 48 hours after putting pen to paper.

Watkins arrives as Al-Hilal's first-choice striker for the new season. The club have waved goodbye to Frenchman Karim Benzema, Uruguayan Darwin Nunez and Brazilian Marcos Leonardo in the current summer transfer window.