Jens Wiesing has moved fast to put things right after Al-Ittihad's defeat to Al-Hilal, with the German coach restoring one of his most dangerous attacking weapons to the starting line-up for the eagerly awaited Asian clash.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" report that Wiesing has settled definitively on bringing Nigerian striker George Ilenikhena back into his first eleven for the trip to face Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai in the second round of AFC Champions League Elite fixtures.

Ilenikhena had been left out of the squad altogether for the last outing against Al-Hilal in the Roshn Saudi Pro League. Al-Ittihad lost that one 3-2 at the Kingdom Arena, a top-of-the-table meeting that twisted and turned until the final moments.

Beating Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai would go some way to appeasing angry supporters after that defeat to their traditional rivals. The Asian tie offers the perfect chance to restore confidence in the squad and open a new chapter before league action resumes.



