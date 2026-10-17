Al Nassr have been dealt a fresh blow ahead of their eagerly awaited clash with Neom next Tuesday in the tenth round of the Roshn League, after it was confirmed that the French pair Kingsley Coman and Abdulrahman Ghareeb both require a period of treatment and rehabilitation lasting around a week, according to the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah". Both now look likely to sit out the fixture.

The timing could hardly be worse. Al Nassr want to keep their domestic run going, and Ange Postecoglou's staff need every attacking option they can get with the fixtures piling up across several competitions.

Coman suffered a minor tear in his hamstring against Uzbek side Neftchi Fergana in the AFC Champions League Elite. He lasted just 13 minutes before the injury forced him off.

His treatment and rehabilitation programme started the day after that 3-1 win, and the French winger still has stages to work through before he can rejoin group training. Exactly when he regains full fitness remains to be seen.

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Abdulrahman Ghareeb, meanwhile, is continuing with his treatment and rehabilitation programme as he recovers from an injury to the ligaments of his ankle joint. He hasn't featured for Al Nassr all season.

Ghareeb wants to come through the remaining stages of his recovery cleanly, get back into training and start competing for a spot in Postecoglou's plans again.

Two injuries, two missing options in the wide attacking areas. That leaves Postecoglou with an extra headache before Neom, and Al Nassr simply have to wait for both men to get their fitness back.

Their return dates depend entirely on how they respond to the rehabilitation programme. Nobody is rushing them back before they're ready.