A surprise: Barcelona star decides not to travel to attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Hours before the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, one of Barcelona's biggest stars has made a surprise call. He won't travel to London for the eagerly awaited event, despite his nomination for the most important individual award in football and his strong chances of landing a second prize reserved for the game's best young talents.

"El Partidazo de Cope", presented by Juanma Castano on Spain's Cope radio, revealed that Pau Cubarsi, the Barcelona defender and Ballon d'Or nominee, will stay away from London and the ceremony.

Journalist Helena Condis explained that the young defender needs rest and distance from the spotlight, having finished the Clasico against Real Madrid with a slight rise in temperature.

The timing is striking. Cubarsi sits on the Ballon d'Or shortlist and is a strong contender for the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best young player in the world.

The Spanish defender enjoyed an excellent season with Barcelona and his country. He helped Spain lift the 2026 World Cup and collected the tournament's best young player award, cementing his place among the brightest rising talents in the world game.

Cubarsi may have been one of the leading names for the Kopa Trophy, but his absence could fuel speculation over the winner. That is especially true with teammate Lamine Yamal in the running for the same award, having claimed it in both the 2024 and 2025 editions.

Missing the ceremony does not mean the Catalan will lose either prize. Organisers had not officially named the winners before proceedings began, and the stated reason for his no-show is simply the need to rest after that slight rise in temperature following the Clasico.

Kick-off for the Ballon d'Or ceremony comes this evening, Monday 26 October, at the London Palladium. This exceptional edition marks 70 years since the award's founding, with the identity of the winners across the various categories still to be revealed.