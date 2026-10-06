Al-Nassr have sparked controversy in Saudi football by failing to show up for the general assembly meeting of the Roshn League.

The Saudi League's general assembly met with the clubs on Tuesday afternoon to thrash out a number of amendments that could be introduced in the coming period.

According to Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, Al-Nassr took no part in the vote on the decisions tabled for discussion, despite this being the first general assembly meeting in more than two years.

The reason? Both Al-Nassr's chairman and chief executive stayed away. The club's only representative was media officer Saeed Abu Dahesh, who is not eligible to vote under the league's regulations.

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Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli all sent their chief executives, as did the rest of the Roshn League clubs. Only Al-Khaleej joined Al-Nassr in failing to send a representative.

Clubs voted on several important decisions during the session. Chief among them was the adoption of a competence criterion for selecting the Saudi League president in the coming period, scrapping the clause that required at least five years of experience.

The general assembly had not convened since September 2024, a gap of more than two years.