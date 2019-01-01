'A superb role model and an idol' - Hudson-Odoi in awe of Hazard's jaw-dropping performance

The winger says he could not believe his team-mate's effort on Tuesday

Callum Hudson-Odoi says his jaw dropped during Eden Hazard's standout performance on Monday as the young winger hailed the Belgian as an "idol" for him.

Hazard fired a magnificent brace in Monday's win, a 2-0 defeat of West Ham at Stamford Bridge.

The victory was headlined by a mazy Hazard finish and a 90th-minute winner that sealed the three points.

And Hudson-Odoi says there is little more you can do than watch in awe when Hazard is on like he was on Monday.

"All I can say to you, is that I watched the whole thing and my mouth was like [wide open], the whole way through," Hudson-Odoi told TV.

"It was crazy, he is an exceptional player. You know his qualities. He is a great player and I expect stuff like that from him anyway.

"I am always watching and learning from stuff that he does in training and games so watching someone like that is like a superb role model and idol to look forward to."

While Hazard's heroics were vital on the day, they were also vital to Chelsea's pursuit of a place in the top four and the spot that comes with it.

The Blues jumped above London rivals and into third place for the time being, having played an extra game than the others in the chase.

And Hudson-Odoi says that Monday's win was vital in keeping that top four push alive while putting pressure on other teams around them.

"I think today’s three points were crucial. A couple of other teams dropped points and we needed to get the win, and we did it in the right manner I think," he said.

"Our mentality was strong, we hard to work hard during the game, and we had to stay patient and compact. We had to just keep getting the ball, keep moving it and thankfully we got the two goals."

Next up for Chelsea is a match against Slavia Praha in the before battling on Sunday in the Premier League.