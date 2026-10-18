The Real Madrid dugout has become an "electric chair" in recent years. Since Carlo Ancelotti left to take charge of Brazil, coaches have come and gone at the Bernabeu almost without pause.

Florentino Perez brought in Jose Mourinho this summer hoping to spark a revolution in the squad. It hasn't worked out that way.

Mourinho put pen to paper on a three-season deal running until 2029. But contracts count for nothing at Real Madrid without silverware, as Xabi Alonso, Alvaro Arbeloa and Ancelotti himself all discovered.

Newspaper Sport reported: "Amid the continuous pursuit of a return to the winners' podium, reports have begun to emerge about a possible replacement, should Mourinho fail to achieve the objectives set for him."

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Sergio Valentin, the journalist who broke the story of Real Madrid's interest in re-signing Mourinho, says Perez has already told his inner circle who could replace the Portuguese if results and performances don't pick up.

A poor showing in the upcoming Clasico might be enough to trigger it. And one name has resurfaced: Didier Deschamps.

Deschamps made the shortlist during the last electoral campaign, before Perez gambled on Mourinho and paid the release clause to prise him away from Benfica.

Holding the elections in June squeezed the selection process. The club had to rule out any coach working with a national team heading to the World Cup.

Deschamps is a free agent after finishing fourth at the 2026 World Cup.

His exit from the France job came as no surprise, nor did the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as his successor.

Zidane himself has cropped up on Real Madrid shortlists time and again, but he opted to throw his lot in with France after two spells on the Bernabeu bench.

Interest in Deschamps goes back to April, when L'Equipe revealed the club had him under consideration, partly because of his relationship with compatriot Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman later confirmed he had been on the list, and saw the funny side of it: "I left Juventus in 2007, and since then my name has been on virtually every list of candidates."

Retirement isn't on his mind. Deschamps said after the World Cup that he wants to keep coaching and will weigh up offers from clubs and national teams, leaving the door open to a move to Spain.