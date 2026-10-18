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imago-sport-1084323102.jpgGonzales Photo
Karim Malim
Translated by

A stunning comeback in six minutes: Ibrahim Adel witnesses a dramatic night for Nordsjaelland

I. Adel
Lyngby vs FC Nordsjaelland
Lyngby
FC Nordsjaelland
Superleague
Egypt
Denmark
Algeria
Iraq
Tunisia
Jordan
Morocco

A comeback from the brink of collapse, then a shock in the 100th minute!

Three goals down at Lyngby, Nordsjaelland somehow walked away with a point. The 3-3 draw in the eleventh round of the Danish league also featured Egypt's Ibrahim Adel.

Adel started on the bench for Sunday's trip to Lyngby Stadium before coming on as a substitute.

His introduction came in the 62nd minute with Nordsjaelland staring at a three-goal deficit. What followed was remarkable: three goals in six minutes, between the 71st and the 77th, and a precious point rescued.

Victory was there for the taking too. The referee pointed to the spot in the 100th minute, but Niklas Rokyar missed, and with it went all three points.

The draw lifts Nordsjaelland to 19 points and fourth in the Danish league table. Lyngby remain rooted to the bottom on 8.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
118122511+1425
D
L
W
W
W
2
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
106401910+922
W
D
W
D
W
3
ViborgViborgVFF
10622178+920
W
W
D
L
W
4
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
115421713+419
D
D
L
W
D
5
Broendby IFBroendby IFBIF
115151819-116
L
W
L
L
L
6
AC HorsensAC HorsensACH
113441819-113
D
D
D
L
W
7
OBOBOB
113441015-513
W
D
D
W
L
8
SilkeborgSilkeborgSIF
112541519-411
L
D
W
D
D
9
Randers FCRanders FCRAN
113261116-511
D
L
L
L
W
10
AGFAGFAGF
111641518-39
D
W
D
L
D
11
Soenderjyske FodboldSoenderjyske FodboldSON
112271624-88
W
L
W
D
L
12
LyngbyLyngbyLYN
111551524-98
D
L
L
D
W
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff


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