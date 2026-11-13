Italy have been dealt a blow ahead of their crucial clash against Belgium, after midfielder Davide Frattesi left the Azzurri camp due to a muscle injury, despite scoring in the 3-1 win over France.
According to Football Italia, Frattesi will miss Sunday's final clash against Belgium in the capital Brussels.
The Lazio star had scored Italy's opening goal against France on Thursday evening at the San Siro, helping the Azzurri top their UEFA Nations League group.
Injury now rules the midfielder out of the decisive showdown with Belgium.
An official statement confirmed that Frattesi has already left the Italy camp in Coverciano and returned to Lazio, where the club's medical staff will monitor his condition.
Examinations revealed a muscular problem that leaves him no time to recover before the match.
Italy need at least a point to seal a quarter-final place in the UEFA Nations League. A win would guarantee top spot in Group One, ahead of France.
Frattesi has 39 caps and 10 goals for his country, and he has rediscovered his form since joining Lazio in the summer window.
Four goals in 11 Serie A appearances this season tell the story of that revival.
Level on 10 points with France at the top of the group, Italy lead on the head-to-head record. Belgium sit third with 9 points, while Turkey prop up the table without a single point.
Italy began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Belgium, then found their feet with back-to-back wins over Turkey, 4-1 and 3-1. A 1-1 draw with France followed, before they came roaring back to beat Les Bleus 3-1 in Milan.
For Belgium, the clash carries extra weight as they cling to hopes of qualification. That makes it a genuine test of Italy's ability to hold their place among Europe's elite, especially after that morale-boosting win over France.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm