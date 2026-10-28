Sky Sports were forced into a string of apologies after a spontaneous and improper interview with one of Fleetwood Town's stars, fresh off dropping a bombshell of the highest order in the EFL Cup.

The League Two side pulled off one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history, beating Premier League champions Arsenal on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

The Cod Army tucked away all five of their spot-kicks. Goalkeeper Jay Lynch then saved Bruno Guimaraes's penalty to send his side through to the quarter-finals.

Connor Hughie scored the winning penalty, and he popped up in a hilariously spontaneous post-match interview with Sky Sports.

Asked what was going through his mind before the decisive moment, Hughie had a slip of the tongue and said: "I don't know," as reported by Britain's "Daily Mail".

He added: "Pick my spot, put it in the top corner, and go off at full speed. It's crazy. I'm so proud of the lads. It shows how good the team is."

Touchline reporter Juliet Ferrington apologised immediately for the language, then did so again at the end of the interview as Hughie looked at her and the camera in embarrassment.

Back in the studio, Sky Sports apologised twice more for the language, leaving some fans baffled.







