Spanish analyst Siqui Rodríguez has taken aim at Real Madrid boss José Mourinho after Los Blancos' 4-1 win over Sevilla in La Liga.

Sport newspaper published Rodríguez's comments on Real Madrid and Barcelona, made during the Què t'hi jugues programme on Cadena SER radio.

"It is Clásico week, and it also includes two big matches in the Champions League," Rodríguez said. "On top of that, and unfortunately, there will be a lot of talk about the referees."

He didn't hold back on the Portuguese. "José Mourinho is extremely brazen, and he has great audacity in making statements. Yesterday, Mourinho did not see the image of Arda Güler. And Sevilla coach Luis García Plaza himself took it upon himself to explain what happened to him."

"Whoever does not want to see the elbow that Güler threw is treating us as if we are stupid," he added.

On the scoreline, he argued: "The result is deceptive, even though Real Madrid produced good spells of play, and Yan Diomande showed that sanctioning Vinícius was effectively a service rendered to the team."

"Diomande may achieve a better balance for the team, and fielding him seems a suitable option, because at the moment he is better than the Brazilian player," he remarked.

Barcelona earned a mention next. "Barcelona also beat Real Betis in a match that saw refereeing controversy. The coach Manuel Pellegrini protested a lot, and by the way, he does not take defeat well."

"Pellegrini does not accept it at all," he stressed. "He may seem a polite and respectful man, but when he loses, he starts throwing out insinuations and indirect criticism."

Turning to the disallowed goal of Real Betis player Giovani Lo Celso, Rodríguez said: "You may like the rule or not, but it is the rule in force. If anyone has a problem with it, let them go to the relevant authorities and ask for it to be amended before the start of the season."

"I too was surprised at first when the goal was disallowed, but when they explain the matter to you and you watch it, you realise that this is the rule," he noted. "So let everyone cry in their own home."