Tension gripped the Santiago Bernabeu and Real Madrid's players during one of the most delicate and fraught moments of the season so far. Vinicius thought he'd scored against Villarreal last Saturday. Within moments the joy had curdled into fury, after referee Isidro Diaz de Mera disallowed the goal and sent the Brazilian off following a review by the video assistant referee (VAR).









Shown the red card, the Real Madrid forward charged at the referee, an incident that made the official match report, according to Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Diaz de Mera explained in the report: "During a stoppage in play, after being sent off and before leaving the field, Vinicius continued to protest loudly against my decision and advanced towards me aggressively, which required the intervention of his team-mates to restrain him, although I was unable to make out any specific words."

The referee may not have caught "any specific words" from the winger, but the DAZN cameras did. They revealed precisely what the Brazil international said.

Midway through the VAR review, Villarreal defender Salisu used gestures to show Vinicius that he had pulled his hair during the passage of play. Bellingham, watching from behind, shouted: "That's nothing!", urging the Bernabeu crowd to pile pressure on the referee.

As soon as Diaz de Mera brandished the red card, Vinicius exploded. "Red? No! No!" He rushed towards the referee, only for Rudiger and his other team-mates to haul him back.

Four times the Brazilian repeated the phrase "Why are you doing this?", as the DAZN footage showed. Bellingham, stunned and disbelieving, said: "Wow... damn... this isn't football any more. Wow."

Vinicius Junior's anger carried on all the way to the dressing room, with Endrick having to accompany him down the tunnel. The Real Madrid number 7 pushed a member of La Liga staff during that walk, although that incident did not make the match report.

The Brazilian now faces a punishment that is likely to keep him out for at least two matches, as he will miss the fixture against Sevilla and the "Clasico" against Barcelona scheduled for 25 October at the Spotify Camp Nou.

A final decision should arrive next Wednesday when the competitions committee announces its ruling. Real Madrid are expected to appeal against whatever comes their way.



