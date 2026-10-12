Tension hung over the Santiago Bernabeu and over the Real Madrid players during one of the most critical and tense moments of the season so far. Within moments, the joy sparked by Vinicius's goal against Villarreal last Saturday turned into frustration, after the match referee, Isidro Diaz de Mera, ruled out the goal and sent off the Brazilian player following a review by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Once the red card came out, the Real Madrid forward charged towards the referee. The incident made the official match report, according to the Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Diaz de Mera explained in the report: "During a stoppage in play, and after being sent off and before leaving the pitch, Vinicius continued to protest loudly against my decision and advanced towards me in an aggressive manner, which required the intervention of his team-mates to restrain him, although I was unable to make out any specific words."

The referee couldn't make out "any specific words" from the winger. DAZN's cameras could, and they revealed exactly what the Brazil international said.

Midway through the VAR review, Villarreal defender Saliba used gestures to show Vinicius that he had pulled his hair during the passage of play. Bellingham, watching from behind, shouted: "That's nothing!" and urged the Santiago Bernabeu crowd to pile pressure on the referee.

Diaz de Mera brandished the red card and Vinicius exploded. "Red? No! No!" he shouted, before charging towards the official. Rudiger and his team-mates hauled him back.

Four times the Brazilian repeated the phrase "Why are you doing this?", as the DAZN footage showed. Bellingham, stunned and in disbelief at the decision, said: "Wow... damn... this isn't football any more. Wow."

His anger didn't stop on the pitch. Endrick had to accompany him down the tunnel towards the dressing room, and on the way the Real Madrid number 7 pushed one of the Spanish league (La Liga) association's employees. That incident went unrecorded in the match report.

A ban of at least two matches now looks likely for the Brazilian, meaning he will miss the meeting with Sevilla and the "Clasico" against Barcelona scheduled for 25 October at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The competitions committee announces its ruling next Wednesday. Real Madrid are expected to appeal against whatever decision comes their way.



