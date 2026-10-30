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Al Ahli v Al Khaleej - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

A sending-off that ended in a goal: a bizarre act dismisses Al-Ahly's goalkeeper from the Al-Shabab clasico

Match
Y. Carrasco
E. Mendy
Al Shabab vs Al Ahli
Al Shabab
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Belgium
Senegal
Saudi Arabia

Bizarre error

A bizarre moment of madness cost Al-Ahli goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi a red card in the mini-clasico against Al-Shabab in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Ahli travelled to face Al-Shabab on Friday at the SHG Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the twelfth round of the Roshn League fixtures.

Trouble struck in the 22nd minute. Al-Shabab's Brazilian striker Ricardo Matias broke clear towards Al-Sanbi's goal from the middle of the pitch, and the Al-Ahli keeper rushed off his line.

Matias fired the ball straight towards goal. Al-Sanbi tried to stop it with his hand, despite being outside the penalty area, and the referee brandished a red card in his face.

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The dismissal left Dutch coach Marino Pusic in a real bind, especially as he had not named Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on the bench.

Out of options, Pusic threw on young goalkeeper Abdullah Abdo at the expense of defender Rayan Hamed, the man responsible for the first goal scored by Matias.

Abdo barely had time to settle. On his very first ball, he conceded Al-Ahli's second, with Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco converting the free-kick Al-Shabab were awarded following Al-Sanbi's fatal error.

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