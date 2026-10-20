The crisis at Saudi club Al-Nassr is no longer merely a matter of results on the pitch. It has become a question of terrifying figures in the account statements, according to international reports.

800 million riyals in accumulated debt, revealed by media figure Waleed Al-Farraj. At the same time, a shocking American report has exposed secret negotiations to sell 70% of "Al-Alami" shares to a company that owns Italy's Milan.





What is happening in the Saudi capital Riyadh is not a passing financial crisis. It is the beginning of a new phase in which Cristiano Ronaldo could transform from a legend on the pitch into an owner at the decision-making table.

Waleed Al-Farraj drops the shocking number

Media figure Waleed Al-Farraj revealed the secret behind the suffocating financial crisis gripping Al-Nassr, speaking on his programme "Rotana Sport with Waleed".

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Al-Farraj said, verbatim: "Al-Nassr's debts are approaching 800 million riyals". He confirmed that the largest part of those debts stemmed from the wrong financial decisions taken last season, decisions that ultimately placed the club under the microscope of financial oversight.

Those words lay bare the true scale of the challenge facing Al-Nassr's management. The coming phase demands a comprehensive review and strict control of financial commitments.

The billion deal: RedBird at Al-Nassr's door

In a simultaneous development, the American website "Semafor" dropped a heavyweight surprise. It revealed that American company "RedBird Capital", the current owner of Italy's Milan, held direct meetings with the Saudi Public Investment Fund to discuss acquiring 70% of Al-Nassr's shares.

According to the report, the potential deal is valued at around one billion riyals, after the new buyer pays off the capital club's debts. The website stressed that the negotiations remain in their early stages and no final agreement has been reached so far.

Leaks point to the possible entry of businessman Mohammed Al-Khureiji into this investment alliance, alongside other investors. Strong information is circulating that star Cristiano Ronaldo will obtain a stake in the club's ownership, though no official announcement has confirmed the percentages so far.

Cristiano: Al-Nassr's environment makes the event

Sports analyst Mohammed Al-Anzi commented on these developments with a striking statement, saying: "Ronaldo came to Al-Nassr as a player and continued as a lover, and now he wants to be an owner. This is Al-Nassr's environment".

Should the deal go through, Al-Anzi added, the coming phase will see a major focus on applying governance standards and financial discipline within the club. That could mark a genuine beginning to restructuring Al-Alami's financial and ownership situation and rescuing it from the spiral of debt.



