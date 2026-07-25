A new study has thrown up a surprise about the family origins of Argentine star Lionel Messi. An Italian researcher has concluded that one of his ancestors was born in the Brazilian state of São Paulo, before the family later moved to Argentina, in a journey that also saw a change in the family's surname.

According to the Brazilian network "Globo", Italian researcher Fiorenzo Santini specialises in tracing genealogy and spent several years compiling the Argentina captain's family tree. His curiosity was sparked by the origin of the surname "Messi" during the player's early days with Barcelona.

Starting from Italy, then a stop in Brazil

The study showed that Messi's great-grandfather on his father's side, Angelo Messi, left the Italian city of Recanati for the Argentine city of Rosario in 1893 with his wife.

On his mother's side, the story goes back to his great-grandfather Ranieri Cocchietini. Born in the Italian region of San Severino Marche, he emigrated to Brazil with his wife Rosa Ricchezza aboard the ship "Washington", arriving at the port of Santos on 20 September 1899.

The change of name in Brazil

Historical documents show the family's journey to Brazil saw a change in the name and surname due to the difficulties of writing foreign names at the time. Ranieri became "Ramiero Concchietini", the kind of change that was common among immigrants in that period.

Settling in the state of São Paulo, the great-grandfather worked on one of the farms in the Rincão region before moving to the city of Ribeirão Preto. Two of the family's children were born there, among them Ardirigo in 1904.

From Ribeirão Preto to Rosario

About a year after Ardirigo's birth, the family left Brazil for Argentina and settled near the city of Rosario.

A new phase began there. Antonio Cocchietini, Messi's grandfather, was later born, then his mother Celia María Cocchietini, before Lionel Andrés Messi Cocchietini arrived on 24 June 1987.

The secret of the surname "Cocchietini"

Santini explained that his research ran between 2019 and 2022, after he noticed there was no record of the surname "Cocchietini" in Italy. Through documents and relatives of Messi's mother, he discovered that the change of name and surname happened during the family's time in Brazil.

These findings, he added, helped earn Messi the title of "honorary citizen" of the Italian city of San Severino Marche in 2022, in recognition of his family roots.

What remains of the family's traces in Brazil?

No records suggest that any of Messi's relatives stayed in Ribeirão Preto after the family moved to Argentina in 1905, according to the study.

One symbolic link still connects the Argentina star to the city. A street bears the name "Martinico Prado", named after the farm owner who took in Messi's ancestors during their time in the state of São Paulo, before their final emigration to Argentina.