Al-Hilal want to sign Portugal's Bruno Fernandes in the upcoming winter transfer window, a press report revealed on Monday.

According to "Tuttomercatoweb", the Saudi club are preparing a 55 million euro (45 million pound) bid in January for the Manchester United captain.

Talks over a new deal have stalled at Old Trafford. Fernandes's current contract runs out in the summer of 2027.

Al-Hilal are ready to try again for the Portuguese midfielder after he rejected their advances last year.

Fernandes turned down that tempting offer, explaining his desire to compete at the highest level. He later admitted he felt Manchester United would have sanctioned his departure, saying: "This hurts me a little."

AC Milan are also keeping tabs on his situation, while Fernandes recently held frank talks with coach Michael Carrick.

At 32, he remains a pivotal figure at Old Trafford. But United's struggles and the uncertainty over his future could turn January into a decisive moment.

Neither Al-Hilal nor any other club have lodged an official offer so far. The rumours are only mounting as his contract ticks down.