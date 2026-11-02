Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Bruno FernandesGetty
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

A second attempt: Al-Hilal gears up to snatch Bruno Fernandes in the winter with a tempting offer

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hilal
Al-Ettifaq
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Manchester United
Aston Villa
Premier League
B. Fernandes
Saudi Arabia
England
Portugal

His contract expires in the summer of 2027

Al-Hilal want to sign Portugal's Bruno Fernandes in the upcoming winter transfer window, a press report revealed on Monday.

According to "Tuttomercatoweb", the Saudi club are preparing a 55 million euro (45 million pound) bid in January for the Manchester United captain.

Talks over a new deal have stalled at Old Trafford. Fernandes's current contract runs out in the summer of 2027.

Al-Hilal are ready to try again for the Portuguese midfielder after he rejected their advances last year.

Next matches
ALI

ALI

Saudi Pro League

07 Nov 2026

HIL

HIL

MUN

MUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL

Fernandes turned down that tempting offer, explaining his desire to compete at the highest level. He later admitted he felt Manchester United would have sanctioned his departure, saying: "This hurts me a little."

AC Milan are also keeping tabs on his situation, while Fernandes recently held frank talks with coach Michael Carrick.

At 32, he remains a pivotal figure at Old Trafford. But United's struggles and the uncertainty over his future could turn January into a decisive moment.

Neither Al-Hilal nor any other club have lodged an official offer so far. The rumours are only mounting as his contract ticks down.

  

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google