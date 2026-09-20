Referee Ortiz Arias has come in for sharp criticism after taking charge of the Madrid derby between Atletico and Real, which ended in a 2-1 win for the Rojiblancos in the seventh round of La Liga.

Specialists in controversial refereeing incidents, the site "Archivo VAR" handed Ortiz Arias a shocking rating of 0.25 out of 10.

Archivo VAR justified its damning assessment by saying: "A terrifying performance from Arias, one that will lead him straight to a refereeing freeze-out, after a derby in which it would have been impossible to make more mistakes than he did."

The report continued: "The Madrid referee is one of those officials who, in some matches, feel they are above right and wrong. He stands in front of you with a straight face and convinces you of something that never actually happened. The problem is that you cannot adopt this approach in every match, and this game was one of those cases."

Its analysis of the incidents began with the officiating early on: "He began by letting Baena off a yellow card on two occasions, amid light laughter and warnings to the coaches. And then his complete collapse began. At first, he booked Bellingham with a yellow card for a stamping incident, when the yellow card should have gone to Cuti Romero."

More followed: "The referee went to the review screen, it seems, because of confusion over the player's identity, even though the regulations make clear that the incidents themselves cannot be reviewed, and it ended with the yellow card being switched from Bellingham to Romero. It is an incident that in no way deserves a red card."

Then came the challenge that drew most anger: "He did not even give a yellow card for a strong challenge by Kang-in Lee on Fede Valverde, which caused the Real Madrid player's ankle to twist right in front of his eyes. The South Korean player left the scene of the incident laughing."

To complete the picture, he settled for a yellow card when Huijsen held Giuliano Simeone inside the penalty area, with no possibility of playing the ball. It is a clear incident that warrants a straight red card, yet the referee opted from the outset for the yellow.

Archivo VAR concluded its report by saying: "He gets 0.25 because he wrote his name on the exam paper."

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