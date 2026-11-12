A Saudi journalist clarifies: what is the truth about Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the Turkish league?

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A Saudi journalist has revealed the truth about the transfer of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr captain, to the Turkish league during the upcoming winter transfer window.

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Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu confirmed, in a video on the "KAFA Sports" channel on "YouTube", that an intermediary agent had canvassed Turkish league clubs about signing Ronaldo in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr expires at the end of the current season. That gives him the right to sign for any club during the winter window and move on a free transfer the following summer.

Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Al-Muraisel shot that report down, categorically, in a tweet on his official "X" account. The Portuguese star, he insisted, will end his career only at Al-Nassr.

Al-Muraisel said: "Cristiano Ronaldo does not wish to end his sporting journey anywhere but in the Saudi league with Al-Nassr."

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He added: "Cristiano has not yet decided whether this season is his last or not, but in any case Cristiano will retire from football at Al-Nassr."

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He continued: "With my utmost respect to all the world's sources, Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for any club in the world."

He concluded: "Either he (Ronaldo) renews his contract with Al-Nassr after it ends this season, or he brings his sporting journey to a close and retires."

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Nobody has linked the Portuguese star with a move away from Al-Nassr. He is into his fourth season with the club, chasing the Roshn League, the King's Cup, the AFC Champions League Elite and the Saudi Super Cup.

Al-Nassr sit third in the Saudi league with 28 points, two behind leaders Al-Hilal and behind second-placed Al-Qadsiah on goal difference.

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In Europe's mirror image on the continent, "the Global Club" lie seventh in the West group of the AFC Champions League Elite with 6 points from two wins and a single defeat. They still have a postponed match to play against the UAE's Al-Wasl.

A 4-1 win over Al-Diriyah in the Riyadh derby carried Al-Nassr into the round of 16 of the King's Cup. They meet Al-Khaleej on Monday 11 January at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

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Al-Khaleej await again in the Saudi Super Cup in Kuwait, where Al-Nassr face them in the semi-final on 19 December. Win that, and they will take on whoever comes through the other tie between Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah on the 23rd of the same month.

All of this follows Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from international football, drawing a line under 23 years with the Portugal national team since his first appearance in 2003.

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He bowed out in his country's shirt after a crisis that gripped sporting circles during the last international break and raised questions about his relationship with coach Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo ended his international journey with 234 caps and 146 goals. He won three titles with Portugal, most notably the European Championship "Euro 2016", along with two UEFA Nations League crowns in 2019 and 2025.