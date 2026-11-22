Share Follow GOAL on Google

Liverpool coach Andoni Iraola expressed his delight at the 4-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday evening, stressing that he enjoyed celebrating with the supporters during the match after his side put in a strong performance and dominated the contest, despite wasting numerous chances that could have doubled the score.

Advertisement

Iraola told Sky Sports he'd enjoyed celebrating with the supporters and wants to do it again in the coming games, because the moment means a lot to him and his players.

He added, as reported by the BBC: "I enjoyed that, and honestly I would like to do it more. I wanted to celebrate in that moment, and I think it is always nice to enjoy it with the fans."

Home form has been Liverpool's sore point this season. The results at Anfield haven't matched their performances on the road, and that made beating Manchester United all the more important.

Iraola continued: "I think the problem does not lie with us as a team, and even the fans deserve to know that. We have been very good away from home this season, but we have not been good enough at home, and we still are not."

Advertisement Advertisement

He went on: "We needed a big game, and the Manchester United game is always a big game, to finish it off this way."

Related Topics

The Spaniard admitted Leny Yoro's eighth-minute red card changed the game, leaving United with ten men for most of the afternoon. Even so, he insisted his side handled it well and took control.

He added: "It is true that the circumstances of the match changed because they played with ten men for most of the game, but we still did our job and controlled the match. I think it is always good to be able to win this way in games like these."

Advertisement

Iraola had no doubts about the dismissal. The United defender, he said, denied a clear goalscoring opportunity with the striker about to break clear on goal, and the nature and location of the foul made it a red.

The Liverpool coach said: "I think he was the last defender, wasn't he? It is a clear foul and it deserves a red card, doesn't it?"

Advertisement

Pleased as he was with the result and the performance, Iraola still wants his players to be more ruthless in front of goal . Liverpool wasted plenty of clear chances, he said, and could have scored more than four had they taken them.

He explained: "We have to take it with caution because today we created many clear chances, and we missed chances in front of the goalkeeper three or five times. I think we could have scored more than four goals."

Advertisement

The missed chances didn't cost Liverpool on the day, but Iraola sees finishing as something his side must sharpen in the weeks ahead: "There is an area where we need to be more decisive, but that was not necessary for us today, and I think we finished the match well."