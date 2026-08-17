Press reports have revealed a heavyweight surprise regarding an anticipated move between Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah, which could open the door to one of the most controversial deals in Saudi football during the coming period.

The Saudi league is riding an endless wave of developments, especially in the transfer market, with clubs reshuffling their squads and hunting for the best options. What is happening between Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah, though, may go beyond a conventional deal between two clubs.

Media figure Saud Al-Sarami sparked a major surprise during his talk on "Al-Arabiya FM", confirming that a huge deal is being prepared between Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah. He stopped short of revealing the players involved or any details of the anticipated agreement.

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"There is a deal of the century that will happen between Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah, but I will not reveal the details," Al-Sarami said. The remarks flung the door open to speculation about the nature of the deal and whether it will see the transfer of a prominent player or an unprecedented agreement between the two clubs.

He went on: "It may be a swap of players or other things, but what I can confirm is that it will be a deal of the century." What is being prepared, he stressed, will not be an ordinary move, but a deal that will generate widespread talk across the Saudi sporting scene.

Crucially, Al-Sarami named no names, put no figure on the fee and gave no date for completion. That leaves every scenario open, especially given his hint that the deal could hinge on a swap of players between the two clubs.

The timing matters. Both Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah harbour major ambitions, and any direct cooperation between them draws wide interest among the fans, who are waiting to learn whether the anticipated deal will involve prominent names within the two teams or carry an even bigger surprise.

Without official details, Al-Sarami's "deal of the century" remains an exciting announcement that demands further revelation. Yet the name alone has already ignited speculation, with all eyes turning to Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah to discover what is being prepared behind the scenes.