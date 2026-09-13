Refereeing expert Bruno Paixão has given his verdict on the penalty awarded to Real Madrid against Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league.

Real Madrid returned to winning ways with an emphatic 4-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday evening, in the fifth round of La Liga.

The incident came in the 13th minute. Álvaro Carreras set off down the left flank and burst into the penalty area, where Florian Lejeune made a challenge on the Real Madrid full-back.

Spanish referee Víctor Verdura pointed to the spot, and Kylian Mbappé stepped up to score the opener.

Rayo Vallecano's players protested furiously, surrounding the referee and demanding he consult his colleague in the VAR room. They argued Lejeune had not stepped on Carreras' foot in a way that warranted a penalty.

Former Portuguese referee Bruno Paixão disagreed. In special remarks to Kooora, he insisted "the referee's decision was correct".

He explained: "Carreras played the ball first, while the defender committed a clear foul against him. That is why the referee's decision was correct."

The Spanish referees' committee is due to give its own verdict on the controversial incident after the fifth round of La Liga concludes, through its weekly programme "Time for Review".

Read also:

Exclusive to Kooora: refereeing expert mocks the Mbappé penalty decision: we are not playing basketball!

Who is Bruno Paixão?

IMAGO

Born in 1974, Bruno Paixão ranks among the most prominent former Portuguese referees. He oversaw plenty of high-profile fixtures during his career, taking charge of matches in the Portuguese league and across various European competitions.

His refereeing career began in 1990 and ran until 2018. He officiated his first match in the Portuguese top flight in 1997, then built his name on the domestic and continental scene.

Paixão held the international badge between 2004 and 2012. UEFA also placed him among its top-category referees during the 2012-2013 season, and he went on to officiate matches in a range of domestic and international competitions.

Away from the pitch, he worked as an engineer in industrial production, combining that career with his long spell in refereeing.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums

