Saudi Arabia star Mohamed Kanno has moved to reassure fans over the condition of goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, who limped out of the Falcons' Gulf Cup "Khaleeji 27" opener against Kuwait.

The Inma Stadium turned into a nightmare for the young keeper. He crumpled to the ground after a heavy double collision involving Kuwait forward Mohammed Daham and his own teammate Mutaib Al-Harbi in the first round of the group stage, leaving the technical staff no choice but to withdraw him and send on the experienced Mohammed Al-Owais.

Saudi Arabia settled the tie through a single Hammam Al-Hammami strike, a well-worked move that found the net. Once the final whistle blew, Kanno stopped to give reporters an update.

"Nawaf Al-Aqidi is fine, his injury is in the elbow and we will check on him further," Kanno told the Saudi website "Al-Midan Al-Riyadi".

Those words eased the anxiety that had gripped the Saudi camp after the sickening fall, even as the Falcons banked a valuable win to open their campaign. Now they wait on the final medical checks to reveal how long Al-Aqidi will be sidelined at the tournament.

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