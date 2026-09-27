Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has left the Sweden national team camp with a minor injury, returning to his club for medical examinations after the Swedish Federation decided to release him.

Isak had rediscovered his level and confidence at the start of the season, scoring 4 goals to equal his total from last season. He had started every match with Liverpool bar one League Cup fixture under manager Andoni Iraola.

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That form carried into his national team camp. The Swedish striker scored the opening goal in Friday's 2-1 win over Romania in the UEFA Nations League, then saw the match out to the end.

Isak was limping after the game, his toe bleeding from a heavy stamp during the match. He told the newspaper "Sportbladet" in the mixed zone that it "was acceptable", explaining that he needed some time for the initial pain to subside.

Nothing he said afterwards suggested the injury might end his participation with the national team, but the Swedish Federation later announced his departure from the camp because of a minor injury.

So the Liverpool striker will miss the fixtures against Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Romania in the Nations League over the next two weeks, even though Sweden manager Graham Potter had believed the player was able to start all four matches.

Liverpool, for their part, explained that Isak "will now be assessed by the club's medical staff at the AXA Training Centre", without confirming that the injury is limited to the toe.

The club hope the injury is minor and needs only a short spell to heal, so that Isak will be ready for the anticipated fixture against Manchester City at Anfield on 11 October. The newspaper "Liverpool Echo"quoted Isak describing the injury as "a real blow".



