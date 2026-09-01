The Saudi Roshn Pro League have cancelled the press conference of Al-Ahli's Dutch coach Marino Pusic, following the match against Al-Hilal on Sunday evening.

Al-Hilal settled the Al-Ahli clásico with a thrilling 3-0 win at the "Kingdom Arena" on Tuesday evening, in a fixture postponed from the third round of the Roshn Pro League.

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According to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", the Al-Ahli coach could not attend because no interpreter was available, as confirmed by the Pro League media coordinator sent to cover the event.

The interpreter had picked up a red card late in the first half, ruling him out of the press conference afterwards.

Al-Ahli conceded twice in the first half and lost Turkish defender Merih Demiral to a red card, leaving them to see out the match with ten men.

A third goal followed in the second half, sealing a 3-0 defeat.

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