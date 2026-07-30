A rare official move: Arsenal fuel speculation over Vinicius deal

Arsenal have taken a rare step, confirming in a statement on the club's official website that they expect to complete more signings before the summer transfer window shuts.

It has been a frustrating start to the market for the Gunners. So far they have managed only two arrivals: Greek international winger Christos Tzolis, effectively a replacement for Leandro Trossard, and back-up goalkeeper Ilan Meslier.

Chelsea beat them to Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa, and their pursuit of Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes has stalled. Speculation over a move for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior rumbles on, while Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, another target, would rather join Barcelona.

According to English newspaper "Metro", the club's website previewed next Saturday's friendly against Girona with a telling line: "Two new players have joined the group in pre-season, goalkeeper Ilan Meslier and forward Christos Tzolis, and more are expected to sign before the end of the transfer window".

Mikel Arteta had plenty to add in an interview with the club's official website: "There is a lot going on. We all know the context of this transfer window".

The Spaniard pointed to a shared ambition: "From the owners to the board, the sporting director and myself, we know that we want to take this club to a different level".

He explained: "That will require a better team, and better individuals. We have identified where we are lacking, the opportunities to grow and improve, to develop our style of play, and what is needed to achieve that".

Then came the promise. "We hope that very soon we can begin to put things in place in a very concrete way", he said.