For the first time since 2006, the Ballon d'Or shortlist features just one player who missed the most recent World Cup finals. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stands as the sole exception on the 2026 list. The Georgian, named the best player in the UEFA Champions League, sat out the tournament altogether, an occurrence that echoes the case of Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto'o twenty years ago.

Among this year's 30 nominees, Kvaratskhelia is a one-off. Georgia's failure to qualify kept him out of the 2026 World Cup, a rare irony in the award's history, though not the first of its kind, according to the French newspaper "L'Équipe".

The 2023 edition told a different story. Seven of the 30 nominees missed the Qatar World Cup. Kvaratskhelia was among them, alongside the injured Karim Benzema and a group of five whose national teams failed to qualify: Victor Osimhen, Mohamed Salah, Nicolò Barella, Martin Ødegaard and Erling Haaland. Haaland still finished second in the Ballon d'Or behind Lionel Messi after firing Manchester City to a historic treble of the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Rewind five years to the 2018 edition and only three players had skipped the World Cup. Benzema found himself frozen out of the France squad that lifted the trophy, while Welshman Gareth Bale and Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak, of Atlético Madrid, both fell short of the finals with their countries.

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Fast forward to the 2014 edition, during the partnership between "France Football" magazine and world governing body "FIFA", when the list numbered 23 players. Just two missed the Brazil World Cup through failing to qualify: Gareth Bale and Zlatan Ibrahimović. The 2010 edition, by contrast, saw all 23 nominees feature in South Africa without exception.

To find the last time a single nominee missed the World Cup, you have to go back to 2006 and a list of 50 players. Eto'o was the only absentee to pick up votes in the final tally. He had just enjoyed an exceptional season, winning the Spanish league and the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona, claiming the La Liga top-scorer title with 26 goals and netting in the European final against Arsenal. All of it came despite the disappointment of Cameroon's failure to reach the Germany World Cup.

Eto'o finished sixth in the Ballon d'Or that year, behind five World Cup participants. Leading the way was his team-mate Ronaldinho, crowned the best player in Europe at the time.