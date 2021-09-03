A radical solution for needed for Bafana Bafana?

South Africa played out a 0-0 draw in their opening 2022 World Cup Group G qualifying game – away to Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday evening

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos must have one of the hardest jobs in football at the moment.

After there had been a lengthy delay in hiring Broos in the first place – weeks turned into months as Safa continued to delay the announcement of Molefi Ntseki’s successor, the Belgian swiftly returned to Europe to receive his Covid-19 vaccinations.

It was left to assistant coach Helman Mkhalele to guide Bafana through the Cosafa Cup, and then Broos also missed the Uganda friendly.

And with the qualifiers coming just weeks after the start of the new PSL season, the former Cameroon boss had been given just five days to prepare for the Zimbabwe game.

It was during that time his employers stated that qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as well as the next Afcon, is ‘demanded’.

Considering that Broos is, while new on the job, trying to remain faithful to his plan of introducing a more youthful team and also trying to navigate a very tough group that also includes Ghana and Ethiopia, he’s up against it.



Injuries to a number of key players including Themba Zwane and Lebohang Maboe have not helped either, nor in the bigger picture, have the various Covid disruptions.

Trying to bring everything together – to get players used to playing with each other, in an incredibly short space of time, is just about impossible. Never mind trying to implement systems, playing styles and philosophies.

Following Monday’s game against Ghana, the Bafana players will immediately return to their clubs.

They’ll regroup ahead of the matches against Ethiopia, away and then home on October 6 and 10, and then again return to their clubs before the final two qualifiers, home versus Zimbabwe on November 11 and away to Ghana on November 14.



If he’s lucky Broos will probably have another 12 or 14 in total days to work with his players between now and that match away in Accra.

Spread across five fixtures, that's not much.

If they are to have any chance of getting through to the final round of qualification, by winning Group G, what Broos and the national team need more than anything else, is more time together.

He spoke after the Zimbabwe match of the lack of threat shown by his side in attack and bemoaned the lack of time he has to achieve this.

Those things take time, and one way to achieve this, would be for the PSL to shift some fixtures to later dates in order to allow Broos to work with his players over a longer period of time, to really get them in sync and on the same page.

In what are trying times for the national team, some out-the-box thinking may help.

It’s probably wishful thinking and the league may point to sponsors and television commitments. And of course it won't be easy to get the overseas-based players released, although the current Bafana Bafana squad is largely a local one.

In any case, one thing which Covid has shown us, is that when there’s an emergency, exceptions can be made for the greater good, the world can be reshaped when needed. The league did after all start several months late last season, but still finished on time.

Article continues below

Bafana’s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup may or may not be construed as an emergency.

In the context of South Africca having last qualified for a World Cup in 2002 – a generation ago - perhaps it is becoming a matter of national importance and as such, radical solutions could be needed.

That’s, however, beyond only the PSL clearing a few extra days for Broos to work with his players, a topic for another article.

