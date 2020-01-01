'A problem he couldn't recover from' - Tottenham boss Mourinho explains Ndombele absence for Arsenal derby

The Portuguese also spoke out on the return of supporters for the first time since the pandemic shutdown in the spring

boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that Tanguy Ndombele's late withdrawal ahead of Sunday's north London derby was down to a "problem he couldn't recover from", adding that the international chose to rule himself out amid fitness fears.

The midfielder, who played over an hour in midweek for Spurs in their game against LASK, was expected to feature for the hosts as they welcomed the Gunners - and crowds - to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time this season.

Goals for Son Heung-min and Harry Kane in the first half placed the hosts in the driving seat, further cementing the duo's incredible partnership this season as they helped records tumble.

But Tottenham were shorn of one of their most creative assets after Ndombele elected to sit the match out, requiring some late changes to Mourinho's matchday plans.

The Portuguese confirmed that the playmaker was absent for fitness reasons rather than personal ones, and stressed that the decision had been made by the player with his best interests at heart.

"[It was] a problem he couldn't recover from," he told Sky Sports News ahead of the game. "We were positive and expecting until the last moment but this morning he decided he was not ready."

Mourinho was quick to hail the return of supporters to matches though, with a select band of 2,000 fans allowed back into venues in Tier 2 regions, with London falling under that category.

"It is football, that is the joy of football," he added, "They are [showing passionate support] in their houses, in front of televisions, so if they have the chance to come to the stadium they have to enjoy [it]."

While Tottenham have enjoyed a superb start to the 2020-21 campaign, neighbours have faltered under Mikel Arteta this term, posting hit-and-miss results in recent weeks to leave them off the pace of the top four.

Mourinho though was quick to dismiss them as easy pickings, adding on their form: "It means nothing to me.

"I told the players it is very dangerous if they look at the table and forget what Arsenal can be, what Arsenal are and what Arsenal were. They can come for the big matches. Arsenal will be a very hard opponent."