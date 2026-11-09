Al-Nassr are moving early to avoid losing one of their most prominent attacking weapons for the eagerly awaited Clasico against Al-Ahli. New developments point to an exceptional plan to get Portugal's Joao Felix into Jeddah as quickly as possible once his international duty ends.

According to Saudi newspaper "Al-Youm", Al-Nassr's management are preparing a private jet to fly Felix straight to Jeddah the moment the Portugal versus Wales match ends. The idea is to shorten his return journey and give him a shot at the Al-Ahli clash, rather than waiting on travel procedures and the usual flights.

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Why the rush? The fixture matters, and Al-Nassr have no desire to be undone by the absence of a key attacker. Felix has delivered influential performances since joining the team, becoming one of the cards the coaching staff lean on to create chances and threaten opposition goals.

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The plan also shows how the club want to handle the pressure of international commitments as well as possible. The timing of the Portugal versus Wales match leaves Felix's involvement against Al-Ahli racing the clock, which pushed Al-Nassr to find a quick fix that gets him back to Saudi Arabia without delay.

Preparing the jet, though, won't settle anything on its own. The coaching staff still need to assess his physical condition after the international and the trip before they decide whether to field him against Al-Ahli.

These moves lay bare the scale of Al-Nassr's gamble on Felix for the Clasico. Management are clearing the logistical obstacle to his return, hoping he'll be available for one of the team's biggest clashes in the period ahead.