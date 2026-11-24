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Strong reactions continued on Tuesday to the Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, this time from a prominent Algerian media figure.

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One of the most controversial disputes in the history of African football is finally over. The Court of Arbitration for Sport has overturned the Confederation of African Football's decision on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final and handed the title back to Senegal , who beat Morocco 1-0 after extra time on the pitch. The ruling ends a legal battle that dragged on for several months.

CAS announced on Tuesday that it had annulled the decision of CAF's Appeal Board, which on 17 March had ruled that Senegal had withdrawn from the final and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win.

Senegal now have back the title they won at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, after a match marked by extraordinary events on and off the field.

Algerian broadcaster and journalist Mohamed Al-Waddahi responded to the ruling in a way that sparked major controversy.

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Al-Waddahi, head of beIN SPORTS' office in France, wrote on Facebook: "As expected, Senegal have confirmed their victory in court after securing it on the pitch. The Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision is no surprise, but it has put an end to a farce starring poor, corrupt actors who dragged African football into dark corridors, tarnished the image of the game on this continent and proved beyond any doubt that they are mere puppets who move on command, and that this federation has reached an unprecedented level of corruption."

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Then came the sarcastic sign-off: "One edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, and Senegal won it twice... Close enough, heyyyyyy, or not, no???"

How the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final crisis unfolded

It all started in the closing minutes of normal time. With the score at 0-0, the referee gave Morocco a penalty, a decision that enraged the Senegal players and their coach Pape Thiaw.

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Several Senegal players walked off and headed to the dressing room in protest. The match stopped for around 10 minutes before Sadio Mane stepped in and persuaded his team-mates and coach to come back and finish the game.

Morocco had a golden chance to win the title once play resumed. Brahim Diaz went for a Panenka from the spot, and the ball dropped comfortably into the hands of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

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Extra time followed, and Pape Gueye struck the winner for Senegal. It gave his country the second title in their history and stunned the Moroccan supporters, who had expected to see their team crowned on home soil.

Nor did it end at the final whistle. Tempers flared as some Moroccan journalists clashed with Senegal coach Pape Thiaw, who faced criticism for taking his players back to the dressing room.

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His post-match press conference was cancelled. He apologised the following day, and CAF handed him a five-match suspension over the events of the final.

Two months later, CAF's Appeal Board ruled that Senegal had withdrawn and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win by forfeit, citing Article 84 of the tournament regulations.