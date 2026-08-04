"A period of turmoil that is difficult to understand": FIFA's secretary general breaks his silence with a lengthy message

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström sent a lengthy message on Tuesday morning to all staff of the international body across its offices around the world, reassuring them about their professional future amid the turmoil that followed the failure of the project to establish FIFA's commercial company, which President Gianni Infantino had backed.

French channel "RMC Sport" revealed that feelings of anxiety and tension prevailed among FIFA staff after the collapse of the attempt to set up the commercial company. That prompted Grafström, one of Infantino's close associates, to address them directly through a lengthy email.

The Secretary General opened his message by saying: "Last week was exceptional and full of challenges for all FIFA staff in our offices around the world, and for this reason I wanted you to be the first to hear this message from me," in a clear reference to the crisis that shook the international body over the past few days.

Praise for the World Cup's success amid the crisis

Grafström was keen to praise the staff's efforts in organising the 2026 World Cup, saying: "I would like to commend and highlight the exceptional work done by each and every one of you, who worked tirelessly, whether on site or remotely, to ensure the success of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States."

He added: "It was a brilliant success, an event enjoyed by billions of people around the world, united by a shared passion for football."

Unfortunate and deplorable events

Addressing the organisation's current situation head-on, the Secretary General described what happened as "a series of unfortunate and deplorable events." The final abandonment of the commercial company project, though "disappointing," should not obscure the reality of the outstanding daily work carried out by FIFA staff.

Grafström said in his message: "We have all been through a period of turmoil that is difficult to understand and accept. But, as Secretary General, I ask you to remain focused on what has always united us: serving football and its 211 member associations, and working side by side with all stakeholders, with full respect for FIFA's regulations and statutes."

Assurances of job stability

Seeking to ease concerns, the FIFA Deputy Secretary General told staff they are "safe from the fluctuations of the current political climate," saying: "There is no need to worry. Individuals, periods of instability, and unfortunate events are all transient. But the institution, its mission, and its responsibility towards football remain constant."

He stressed the need to show "professionalism, keen insight, and composure" at this critical stage, affirming that "his door" would always remain open to discuss the situation with any member of staff who wished to do so.

Grafström closed by affirming that he "will continue" to support the teams on the pitch "as long as his work is valued by those he serves," an implicit hint that he intends to stay in his post despite the current crisis.

The commercial company project aimed to restructure FIFA's commercial side. It faced wide opposition from several parties inside and outside the organisation, which ultimately led to its final abandonment.