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Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

A paradox ahead of the clash: 9 matches with Levante and zero with Barcelona

Levante vs Barcelona
Levante
Barcelona
LaLiga
Spain

What's the story?

The referees' committee has handed Jon Ander Gonzalez Cuesta the appointment for tomorrow's clash between Levante and Barcelona at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in La Liga. It's the first time the Basque official has taken charge of the Catalan side in his career.

At 41, Gonzalez Cuesta is one of four referees making their La Liga debuts this season. Javier Iglesias Villanueva takes the VAR duties for the encounter.

Sunday's game will be his third in La Liga. He previously officiated Valencia against Real Betis, a 1-0 win for the visitors, and Osasuna against Getafe, which the hosts settled 1-0.

Levante know him well. This marks his tenth match involving the club, following nine in the second division that brought five wins, three draws and a single defeat.

Barcelona, though, are new territory. He has never refereed them, and Sunday hands him that first as he continues to find his feet at La Liga level.

LaLiga
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
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