A pair of Arabs feature in it: 'Bild' selects the best 21 young players in the world

The world marked "International Youth Day" on Wednesday, and German newspaper "Bild" seized the moment to name the best 21 players under the age of 21 on the planet, branding them "the future of football".

Top of the pile? Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, placed directly ahead of Yan Diomande, who was signed by Real Madrid for 140 million.

The Bild newspaper hailed Yamal as "not only the best player under 21 in the world, but one of the best players overall", and dubbed the centre-back "the best young player at the World Cup".

One glaring omission stands out: Endrick, the 20-year-old Brazilian striker who represents one of Real Madrid's biggest youth investments in recent years.

Other names have surfaced in the German league, yet all trail in the wake of the World Cup winners with Spain, Lamine and Cubarsi.

Fourth place goes to Warren Zaire-Emery, a French international aged 20, "the only two-time Champions League winner on this list, having achieved that with his boyhood club", Paris Saint-Germain.

Estevao, the 19-year-old Chelsea winger, takes fifth. Bild rate him "Brazil's great hope for a touch of footballing artistry", tipping him to "soon become an attacking star under Xabi Alonso's leadership".

Ayoub Bouaddi shines on the list

Ayoub Bouaddi, the 18-year-old Moroccan international midfielder who plays for Lille, "stood out at the last World Cup.

Seventh belongs to Eli Junior Kroupi, the 20-year-old French striker at Bournemouth who was linked with Barcelona, while Johann Manzambi, the 20-year-old midfielder who joined Aston Villa from Freiburg for 60 million euros, takes eighth.

Luka Vuskovic slots in at ninth. The 19-year-old Croatian centre-back plays for Brighton after an impressive loan spell at Hamburg.

Rayan, the 20-year-old Brazilian striker who plays for Bournemouth, takes tenth.

Just outside the top 10 sits Bayern's 18-year-old midfielder Lennart Karl, "one of only two Germans on the list".

Leny Yoro, the 20-year-old French centre-back who chose Manchester United over Real Madrid in 2024, comes in twelfth.

Victor Froholdt, the 20-year-old Danish midfielder who has played for Porto since the club paid 20 million euros to sign him in 2025, occupies thirteenth.

Fourteenth goes to Bazoumana Toure, a 20-year-old Ivorian left winger who plays for Newcastle.

Uzun, the 20-year-old Turkish dribbler shining at Eintracht Frankfurt, lands fifteenth.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, a 19-year-old English international who plays for Arsenal, takes sixteenth. That makes him "the only full-back on the list".

Algeria's Ibrahim Maza proves his presence

Ibrahim Maza, the 20-year-old Algerian midfielder who stands out at Bayer Leverkusen, occupies seventeenth after his second season in the German league "since his breakthrough at Hertha Berlin".

Eighteenth goes to Franco Mastantuono, the 18-year-old Argentine attacking midfielder, while Said El Mala, a 19-year-old "dynamic" German winger who plays for Cologne, takes nineteenth.

Geovany Quenda, the 19-year-old Portuguese right winger who will play for Chelsea, rounds off the top 20.

Propping up the list in 21st is Jobe Bellingham, the 20-year-old English midfielder at Borussia Dortmund.