A tense city derby remained goalless until the 77th minute, when goalkeeper Mike Penders played an unfortunate part. He was making his first Premier League start in the absence of injured first-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

After a Spurs corner, Tottenham's Jan Paul van Hecke distracted Penders, who punched the ball into his own net. Chelsea centre-back Maxence Lacroix cleared it, but only after it had crossed the goal line.

Blues attacking star Cole Palmer was sent off in the 80th minute. The Englishman had picked up his first booking just under ten minutes earlier before receiving a second yellow card for a rough foul on Conor Gallagher.

Former Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel finishes off Chelsea

With an extra man, the visitors made their advantage count shortly afterwards. Former Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel capped a fine individual run with a goal in the 87th minute to seal a 2-0 win.

Spurs have now won two in a row after failing to win their first six league matches, having beaten newly promoted Coventry City 3-1 at home on Monday. Tottenham have moved up to 12th on nine points, putting some distance between themselves and the teams below them.

Chelsea, meanwhile, dropped costly points in the race for the Champions League places. Xabi Alonso's side remain fourth on 13 points, but could slip down the table later in the round of fixtures.