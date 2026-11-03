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Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid
Translated by

A painful blow: Liverpool lose midfield star ahead of Fenerbahce clash

R. Gravenberch
Liverpool
Fenerbahce vs Liverpool
Fenerbahce
Champions League
Netherlands
Türkiye
England

A painful absence

Just hours before their perilous trip to Turkey, Liverpool were dealt a heavy blow that threw the coaching staff's plans into disarray.

With a difficult test against Fenerbahce looming in the UEFA Champions League, the club confirmed the absence of one of their most important midfield pillars from the clash.

Liverpool face hosts Fenerbahce tomorrow, Wednesday, in the fourth round of the league phase of the Champions League in the current 2026-2027 season.

The English side arrive as heavyweight visitors at Fenerbahce's stadium in a decisive match, chasing a stronger position in the continental standings.

Next matches
FB

FB

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

LIV

LIV

It is a painful blow to the hopes of coach Andoni Iraola. Liverpool officially announced the absence of Dutchman Ryan Gravenberch from the match squad, with a sudden heel injury ruling the midfielder out of the crucial clash.

The club then revealed the squad travelling to Turkey, which threw up a few new names and surprises. It read as follows:

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Mamardashvili, Woodman.

Defence: Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Ronald Araujo, Tsimikas.

Midfield: Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Nyoni, Chambers, McConnell.

Attack: Koumas, Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo, Victor Munoz, Bradley Barcola, Ngumoha.

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