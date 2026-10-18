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FBL-ASIA-C1-NASSR-NEFTCHI FERGANAAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

A painful blow for Al Nassr with an injury to its star

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC
N. Al Sharari
Saudi Arabia

He will miss more than one match

Al Nassr have taken another hit before the Roshn League resumes. Medical examinations revealed that first team defender Nader Al-Sharari has suffered a tear in his hamstring, an injury that will keep him out of group training for between two and three weeks and threatens his involvement in a number of upcoming domestic and continental fixtures.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah" reported that Al-Sharari underwent an X-ray examination yesterday, Saturday, after feeling pain during a treatment session. He flagged it to the club's doctor, who ordered tests to determine the nature of the problem. The results confirmed a tear in the hamstring.

Four Saudi league matches look set to pass him by, against Neom, Al-Faisaly, Al-Kholood and Al-Hazem, along with the two fixtures against Al-Wasl and Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor in the AFC Champions League Elite. His return will depend on how he responds to treatment and rehabilitation, and on him recovering full physical readiness.

The timing could hardly be worse for Al Nassr, who prepare to face Neom next Tuesday at the "Al-Awwal Park" stadium in Riyadh in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League. All eyes are also on French defender Mohamed Simakan and whether he will be fit for the game.

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20 Oct 2026

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