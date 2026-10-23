A painful blow: Barcelona announce in an official statement their player's four-month absence through injury

Barcelona Atlètic have been dealt a fresh blow. Goalkeeper Eder Aller faces almost four months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his right hip, the Catalan club confirmed on Friday, and it's a significant loss for Juliano Belletti's side.

In an official statement, Barcelona revealed that the young goalkeeper had arthroscopic surgery to treat an injury to the cartilage and the labral cartilage in the right hip joint. Doctors Fabián Oraza and Marc Aguilar of the club's medical services carried out the operation inside the Hospital de Barcelona.

The club's statement read: "The Barcelona Atlètic player Eder Aller underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right hip on Friday morning to treat an injury to the cartilage and the labral cartilage. The operation was carried out by doctors Fabián Oraza and Marc Aguilar, of the club's medical services, at the Hospital de Barcelona. The recovery period is estimated at around four months."

An extended absence and health problems since the end of August

Physical problems had troubled Aller over recent weeks, keeping him out of action with the first team, Barcelona Atlètic and the youth sides since the end of last August.

Hansi Flick had named him in the squad for the first three La Liga matches against Elche, Athletic Bilbao and Rayo Vallecano. He was also present with Belletti in Barcelona Atlètic's opening match against Náxara.

Aller started against Feyenoord in the UEFA Youth League on 10 September, only to leave the pitch at half-time, with Gerard Sala coming on in his place. His health troubles then continued, and the decision was taken to have him undergo surgery.

The lengthy absence represents an additional challenge for Barcelona Atlètic. Aller is considered one of the promising names in goalkeeping at the club, and he had been expected to continue his development during the current season.