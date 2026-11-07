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Villarreal CF v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

A night from Barcelona's past: Enrique matches his best record and chases Blanc's feat

Match
Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes
Paris Saint-Germain
Troyes
Ligue 1
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
Luis Enrique
L. Blanc
France
Spain

A historic milestone

Paris Saint-Germain rolled on. The French champions made it seven league wins from seven this season, 2026-27, beating Troyes 1-0 on Saturday night in the tenth round.

Illia Zabarnyi settled it for Luis Enrique's men, firing home the only goal of the night in the 39th minute.

For Enrique, the victory carried a touch of nostalgia. The Spaniard matched the best winning run of his managerial career, 11 straight victories, a tally he last hit with Barcelona between January and February 2015, according to Opta.

PSG's club record still stands clear of that mark. Laurent Blanc's side strung together 16 wins in a row between December 2015 and February 2016, according to Stats Foot.

Next matches
ATM

ATM

LaLiga

08 Nov 2026

BAR

BAR

Enrique drew level with Blanc in another respect too. PSG have now scored 269 league goals under the Spaniard, matching the exact total Blanc registered during the Qatari ownership era.

Read also: Video: the 7th minute shakes Lisbon: Sporting fans bid farewell to Ronaldo in their own way

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