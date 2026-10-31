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Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

A Nigerian player loses consciousness after a "brutal challenge" and is taken to hospital

Albacete vs Sabadell
Albacete
Sabadell
Segunda Division
Spain

What's the story?

Albacete's Spanish second division clash with Sabadell was halted for several minutes before half-time after Nigerian midfielder Kuadri Lyamid suffered a heavy head injury that left him unconscious. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

It happened in the fortieth minute. Lyamid dropped to the ground after a powerful kick to the head from Albacete's Jose Corpas, a challenge described as unintentional but one that stunned those present and left the referee no choice but to brandish a red card at the player who caused the injury.

Lying motionless on the turf, the Sabadell player needed urgent treatment from the medical staff. He regained consciousness and was taken to hospital for further examinations and checks on his condition.

On the pitch, Sabadell were two goals down before Inigo Aguilar pulled one back in the 81st minute. The visitors threw everything at an equaliser in the closing stages, but the Albacete goalkeeper repelled their attempts and preserved his side's lead.

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After the match, Sabadell confirmed Lyamid was under medical observation and that the initial examinations had produced positive results. The club gave no further details about his condition.

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