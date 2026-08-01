Press reports have named all the potential candidates to lead the Saudi Arabian Football Federation over the coming period, succeeding former president Yasser Al-Misehal.

Al-Misehal resigned as president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation following Saudi Arabia's group-stage exit from the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Saudi federation opened the door to prospective candidates, with the application window staying open until five o'clock this Saturday evening.

Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah reported that six people are in the running for the presidency, chief among them Khalid Al-Ghamdi, the former president of Al-Ahli.

Also on the list are Hatem Khaimi, Badr Al-Ruzaiza, Yahya Al-Sharif, Dawood Al-Muqrin and Ahmed Al-Wadei. Muaidh Al-Shahri, a member of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, had already withdrawn.

Al-Jazirah, meanwhile, confirmed that Dawood Al-Muqrin has also pulled out, leaving five candidates fighting for the president's seat.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation elections take place on 30 August, and the winner will hold the presidency until 2030.