A new president at Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr: a host of crises and files await him

Ahmed Al-Sultan's arrival at the presidency of Al-Nassr Club's football company is more than a change of name on the administrative structure. The man takes over at a sensitive moment, with files demanding decisive action piling up on the table of "the Global Club".

Financial figures that need solutions, stars whose futures hang in the balance, an unforgiving transfer market. The new president's experience will face a test of a different kind.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah", Al-Sultan has taken over the presidency of Al-Nassr Club, succeeding Abdullah Al-Majed, and he is scheduled to begin his work quickly.

His appointment arrives alongside the rapid structural changes sweeping through the Roshn Saudi Pro League, handing him the job of steering the administrative helm through a transitional phase that demands a balance between sporting ambition and financial obligation.

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Al-Sultan is no stranger to management and investment. He boasts a strong career in the retail sector across the Kingdom, serving as CEO and board member of Saif Gallery, and he also sits on the boards of Al-Arabiya Oud and Cenomi Retail. He has led Saif Stores for Development and Investment since December 2024, having joined its board in 2022.

Previous roles sharpen his CV too. He served as CEO of Thob Al Aseel from 2018 until 2024, a spell that strengthened his grounding in management, finance and investment, and he holds an MBA from Brunel University in Britain alongside a bachelor's degree in finance from Qassim University.

That administrative expertise will quickly face a real test inside Al-Nassr. Top of the list is the file of Portugal's João Félix, whose future now demands resolution, whether by moving to renew his contract or by taking the decision that suits the club's sporting and financial vision for the coming period.

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Félix's future is not the only file awaiting Al-Sultan. He must also chase new sponsorship contracts to lift the club's resources, tackle the financial crisis, and manage the transfers and signings the team needs to compete. Every one of these calls for well-studied decisions, and all against the backdrop of the enormous ambition of the Global Club's fans.

His experience in management, finance and investment meets the scale of the files awaiting him. Ahmed Al-Sultan's mission begins amid sky-high expectations. His success will not be measured only by his ability to run the football company, but by the solutions he delivers for the outstanding files, and by how he turns that experience into tangible steps that restore stability and support the Al-Nassr project in the period ahead.