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On Wednesday, Voetbalpraat discussed whether Frenkie de Jong could play in defence for the Netherlands. The midfielder played at the heart of Barcelona's defence as they beat FC Sabah 1-4.

"I've always thought that was an option," said Bram van Polen. "I just hope he carries the ball forward a bit more than he did tonight."

"That's where his greatest strength lies," the former PEC Zwolle right-back continued. "But he played it safe tonight. It was almost too easy. When Barcelona stepped up a gear, they went straight through them."

"He's such an intelligent player. It really could be a position for him," Van Polen said of a potential role for De Jong in the Netherlands defence. "Alongside Van Dijk. I can see it."

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"Let him carry the ball forward now and then and defend on the front foot. He could push up to the opposition's number 10, for example," the analyst said.

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Arnold Bruggink was less convinced. "When you look at how Xavi thinks about football, and then see Frenkie de Jong and Joey Veerman playing alongside each other."

"But you could also put Frenkie de Jong at left-back. He'd do well there too," Bruggink said of the natural midfielder's versatility.

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Van Polen continued: "Frenkie could really add something from the back. He can bring an element of surprise there. I always think back to when he played alongside De Ligt at Ajax. He was absolutely fantastic."