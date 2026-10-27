A new idea from Flick: El Clasico hands a Barcelona star the chance of a lifetime

Barcelona's Dutch star Frenkie de Jong returned to the pitch in last Sunday's Clasico against Real Madrid, having recovered from a ligament tear he suffered during the 2026 World Cup finals.

De Jong, 29, proved he was fully over that serious injury, even while featuring in attacking midfield, a role that is not his natural position.





Catalan newspaper "Sport" report that the former Ajax man refuses to give up or sit outside the Catalan side's plans, a stance he made clear just a few days ago and still holds firm to.

Speaking to Dutch channel "Ziggo Sport", de Jong said: "I have never spent a long time on the bench, and I don't want to be forced to do so this season. I am now fully fit and getting stronger day by day, and I hope to get more playing minutes soon."

He added: "I realise that my return has to be gradual, but my long-term goal is to play regularly and return to the starting line-up as soon as possible."

He suffered a tear of the medial collateral ligament in his right knee while on duty with the Netherlands at the World Cup. Once he had recovered, coach Hansi Flick named him in the squad for the La Liga match against Real Betis and the Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain, but he stayed on the bench for both.

The Clasico changed that. De Jong came on for Fermin Lopez and played 16 minutes. Flick deployed him in attacking midfield, a new position for the Dutch international, yet he delivered a high-level performance.

Flick spoke warmly of that cameo: "He has trained very well and gives us great strength on the ball. It was extremely important for us that he played a few minutes."

De Jong knows all about the fierce competition for the two defensive midfield slots in the double pivot. It neither worries nor intimidates him. He believes in his talent.

For now, Flick leans on Pedri and Rodri in the heart of midfield, with Gavi and Marc Bernal also pushing for those roles.

Switching to attacking midfield opens up a fresh route to minutes. That role, currently filled by Fermin Lopez, has become something of a vacancy following the injury to Dani Olmo.



