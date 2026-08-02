A new German blow to Barcelona in the transfer market

Leipzig are closing in on one of the standout deals of the German Bundesliga's summer window. Their move for Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani has entered its final stages, seeing off the major clubs who had shown interest in the player, chief among them Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

Hoffenheim confirmed that Fisnik Asllani (23) would not join the team's preparatory training camp in Seefeld, Austria, a move that only fuelled speculation about his imminent departure.

According to the German newspaper "Bild", the switch to Leipzig is now close, and could be wrapped up during the camp. Only a few final details over the player's salary remain to be agreed with his representatives.

Asllani had also missed Hoffenheim's most recent friendlies before the start of the season as the negotiations rumbled on. The Kosovar striker drew interest from a number of major clubs, most notably Spain's Barcelona and Germany's Borussia Dortmund, but Leipzig look the closest to sealing the deal.

The deal may be close, yet Leipzig's management have not yet triggered the release clause in the player's contract, which stands at 30 million euros. That is what is delaying the official announcement. The hesitation is not down to the fee alone, but also to the balance of the squad.

Leipzig already have several options in Asllani's position. Their squad includes Romulo (24) and Conrad Harder (21), along with the rising talent Samba Konate (17).

For that reason, the club will not push the deal through unless one of those players is on the verge of leaving, which would open the door to signing the Kosovar striker.

Losing Asllani is a technical blow for Hoffenheim, but it will not derail their plans much, given they have bolstered their ranks this window with a number of important signings.

Belgian defender Nathan De Cat (17) has arrived, alongside Austrian striker Patrick Wimmer (25), leaving the club close to completing its squad around four weeks before the summer transfer window shuts.