In an era obsessed with numbers, Barcelona's gifted Lamine Yamal has chosen to answer the doubters in a language only the greats understand: consistency and impact.

The 19-year-old is no longer merely a promising talent. He has become an unprecedented goalscoring phenomenon, achieving what Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland could not at the same age.

By every measure, the Barcelona winger is living an exceptional moment. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente called him a rare talent with an ingenious determination. What is new this time, though, is the lethal dimension he has added to his game, turning his dominance into goals and assists with astonishing consistency.

A number no one has reached this century

This season's figures, reviewed by the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", reveal the scale of the transformation: 12 goals and 7 assists in a Barcelona and Spain shirt. But the most important number lies not in the total. It is in the consistency.

Yamal has become the first player under the age of 20 this century, at elite level, to contribute to a goal in nine consecutive matches for club and country, whether by scoring or assisting.

That historic run lasted nine matches. He scored, he assisted, and sometimes did both in the same game, before Croatia finally halted it. According to the Besoccer database, no other player under the age of 20 has matched that figure this century.

A comparison that reveals the scale of the achievement

There is no escaping it. Set Yamal's achievement against the legends of the game at the same age.

Messi himself, shortly before turning 20 in 2007, stopped at four consecutive matches contributing to goals at the Copa América, and his run went no further.

Cristiano Ronaldo managed the same number in September 2004 at the age of 19: four consecutive matches with Manchester United and Portugal.

The new generation fared no better. Kylian Mbappé did not exceed six consecutive matches before the age of 20, and Erling Haaland stopped at eight, the same number managed by both Jadon Sancho and Florian Wirtz.

Only Yamal raised the ceiling to nine. He has made new history in his own name, confirming that what we are watching is no passing flash of brilliance. This is the beginning of a new era for a star who has outgrown comparisons with his own age group and now stands alongside those years older than him.







