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Barcelona are preparing to open a new door to sporting and commercial investment through their Camp Nou stadium, having entered talks with officials from the National Football League (NFL) to explore the possibility of staging games from the competition at the Catalan ground, a move that could transfer some of the events hosted by the Santiago Bernabéu to the Blaugrana's home.

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According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, NFL representatives have held direct talks with Barcelona officials in recent weeks to gauge the club's appetite for hosting a game. The target date is 2029, when, under current plans, the stadium's redevelopment should finally be complete.

Camp Nou's huge capacity and modern facilities have caught the eye of American football officials. Once finished, the ground is expected to hold 104,000 spectators. Fill the stands and it could break the record for the biggest crowd in NFL history.

That record was set last September, when the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia hosted the San Francisco 49ers against the Los Angeles Rams in front of 100,021 fans. It was the first NFL game ever played on Australian soil. Camp Nou could beat that figure by around 4,000.

A switch from Madrid to Barcelona isn't far-fetched. The Santiago Bernabéu has hosted NFL games over the past two years under an agreement with the Spanish capital that runs until 2027, with a clause allowing a one-year extension. That opens the door for some international fixtures to change venue from 2029 onwards.

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Barcelona have another card to play. They've been awarded the 2029 Champions League final, a decision that reflects UEFA's confidence in the club and the city to organise major events. It also reflects expectations that the Camp Nou redevelopment will be finished, with everything needed to stage the final in place.

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Nor do the Catalan club's ambitions stop there. They want their stadium in contention for the 2030 World Cup final and the 2031 Women's Champions League final, as part of a plan to make the most of the new venue and turn it into a leading destination for major sporting events.

Plenty else works in Barcelona's favour with NFL officials: the club's global standing, a social and sporting history stretching back more than a century, and a city whose appeal as a tourist destination draws fans and visitors from all over the world.

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The planned facilities at Camp Nou add to the appeal, above all the luxury hospitality and VIP areas. That matters to an NFL keen to expand its reach beyond the United States and make use of major sporting venues in European and global cities.

Then there's the money. NFL games would help Barcelona diversify their income through ticket sales, TV broadcasting rights and merchandise, and could attract new sponsors from the United States and Latin America, where American football has a large fan base. That fits the club's drive to squeeze more commercial value out of their new stadium.

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Several studies suggest a single game of this level could generate economic returns of up to 70 million euros for the city of Barcelona and around 10 million euros for the Catalan club. That takes the project well beyond sport, offering a chance to boost the club's resources and cash in on the crowds and tourism that come with the event.

The NFL keeps pushing its international presence. It staged nine games outside the United States this season: three in London and one each in Mexico City, Munich, Rio de Janeiro, Madrid, Paris and Melbourne, all part of a strategy to introduce the competition to new audiences and grow it in global markets.

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Despite positive contacts, Barcelona and the NFL have not yet reached a final agreement. Both sides want to work together, though, and that keeps Camp Nou among the options to host games in the coming years, especially once its redevelopment is complete and it can welcome more than 100,000 spectators.

If the talks succeed, 2029 could redraw the map of NFL games in Spain. Some of the fixtures staged at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid would move to Camp Nou in Barcelona, making the Blaugrana's stadium a new contender to host one of the most prominent American sporting events outside the United States.